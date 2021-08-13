-
Scott Brown finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Brown hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 90th at 1 under; Rory Sabbatini and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Brown's 181 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 under for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.
