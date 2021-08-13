-
-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 139th at 2 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
-
-