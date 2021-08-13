Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 10th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ryder's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ryder's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 6 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.