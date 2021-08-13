-
Ryan Moore shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Moore drains 13-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Ryan Moore makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Ryan Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 75th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Moore's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Moore had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
