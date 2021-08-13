-
Ryan Brehm shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 126th at 1 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Brehm had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to even for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 1 under for the round.
At the 545-yard sixth hole par-5, Brehm hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the day.
Brehm got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 3 over for the round.
Brehm tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 4 over for the round.
