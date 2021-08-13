-
Ryan Armour shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 140th at 2 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Armour had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Armour hit his 188 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Armour reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at 2 under for the round.
