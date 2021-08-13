-
Russell Knox shoots 7-under 63 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Knox had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Knox chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Knox had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 7 under for the round.
