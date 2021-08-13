-
Russell Henley shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Henley tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Henley's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Henley hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Henley had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.
