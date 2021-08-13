  • Rory Sabbatini delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Wyndham Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini talks about his incredible experience at the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition and explains how special it was for him to win a medal for his country with his wife, Tina, on the bag as his caddie.
    Interviews

    Rory Sabbatini on winning an Olympic medal with his wife as caddie

    Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini talks about his incredible experience at the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition and explains how special it was for him to win a medal for his country with his wife, Tina, on the bag as his caddie.