Rory Sabbatini delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Rory Sabbatini on winning an Olympic medal with his wife as caddie
Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini talks about his incredible experience at the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition and explains how special it was for him to win a medal for his country with his wife, Tina, on the bag as his caddie.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round in 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 9 under; and Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Rory Sabbatini's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sabbatini had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Sabbatini at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Sabbatini's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 6 under for the round.
