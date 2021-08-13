In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan hit 15 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Roger Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Sloan's 186 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Sloan's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.

Sloan tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.