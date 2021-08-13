-
Robert Streb shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 149th at 4 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Streb had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Streb's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 5 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.
