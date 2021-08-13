-
Robert MacIntyre rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert MacIntyre hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Robert MacIntyre got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Robert MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.
MacIntyre got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving MacIntyre to 2 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 3 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, MacIntyre had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved MacIntyre to 2 over for the round.
MacIntyre missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, MacIntyre had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved MacIntyre to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, MacIntyre's 171 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, MacIntyre had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
