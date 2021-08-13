-
Robby Shelton putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his round tied for 140th at 2 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Robby Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.
