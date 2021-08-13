-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 9 under; and Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Oppenheim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oppenheim had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Oppenheim's tee shot went 213 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
