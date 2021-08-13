-
Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler's 180-yard tee shot to 3 feet at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Rickie Fowler hits a 180-yard tee shot to 3 feet, then makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 145th at 3 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Fowler's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fowler to 3 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Fowler hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.
