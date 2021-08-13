  • Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Rickie Fowler hits a 180-yard tee shot to 3 feet, then makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler's 180-yard tee shot to 3 feet at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Rickie Fowler hits a 180-yard tee shot to 3 feet, then makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.