-
-
Richy Werenski finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Richy Werenski hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Werenski tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.
Werenski hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Werenski's 189 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
-
-