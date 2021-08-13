-
-
Rhein Gibson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Rhein Gibson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 69th at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Gibson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gibson hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 5 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Gibson hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 4 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gibson had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.
-
-