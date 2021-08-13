-
Rafael Campos finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Rafael Campos hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Campos's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Campos had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
After a 232 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Campos chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
Campos got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to even-par for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Campos hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Campos chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Campos to even for the round.
