Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 125th at 1 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 178 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
