Patton Kizzire finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kizzire's 90 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Kizzire got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
