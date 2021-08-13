-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
