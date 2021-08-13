In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Padraig Harrington hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Harrington hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at 4 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Harrington's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Harrington's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 6 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harrington had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.