Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Watney had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Watney's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

Watney tee shot went 212 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Watney chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Watney chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Watney had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Watney chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.