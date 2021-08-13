In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 30th at 4 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Taylor's 101 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 172 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.