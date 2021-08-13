-
Nelson Ledesma putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nelson Ledesma hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ledesma finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Nelson Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nelson Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ledesma hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Ledesma had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Ledesma's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 49-foot putt for eagle. This put Ledesma at 3 under for the round.
