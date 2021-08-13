-
-
Nate Lashley putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Nate Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nate Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lashley's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
-
-