-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Mito Pereira in the second round at the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Mito Pereira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Pereira finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Mito Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Pereira's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
Pereira hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
-
-