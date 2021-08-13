Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 75th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Thompson's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson's tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 41 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.