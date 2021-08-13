-
Michael Kim shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kim's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 243 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
