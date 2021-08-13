Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Gligic chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gligic had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gligic missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.