Michael Gellerman shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gellerman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 140th at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
Gellerman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to even-par for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Gellerman's 82 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 4 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 5 over for the round.
