Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff reaches in two to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 91st at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 13 under; Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Wolff's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Wolff's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
