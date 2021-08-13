-
Matthew NeSmith comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. NeSmith finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Sam Ryder are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Matthew NeSmith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matthew NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, NeSmith's 89 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
