  • Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar makes short birdie putt at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.