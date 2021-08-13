-
Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Highlights
Matt Kuchar makes short birdie putt at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 13 under; Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kuchar's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Kuchar suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kuchar had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
