Matt Jones shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Jones hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Jones got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Jones hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Jones hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
