In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Every hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Every finished his day in 155th at 10 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Every's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Every's tee shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Every to 4 over for the round.

Every got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Every had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 6 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Every got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Every to 8 over for the round.