Martin Trainer shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 126th at 1 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.
