-
-
Strong putting brings Martin Laird an even-par round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Martin Laird hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his round tied for 70th at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Martin Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a 240 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Laird chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to even for the round.
-
-