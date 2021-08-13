-
Mark Hubbard shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
