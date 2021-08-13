-
Mark Anderson shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Anderson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Anderson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Anderson to even-par for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Anderson chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Anderson at 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
