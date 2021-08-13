-
-
Mackenzie Hughes delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the second at the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hughes finished his round tied for 10th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Sam Ryder are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Mackenzie Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hughes's 109 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Hughes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hughes's 90 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 7 under for the round.
-
-