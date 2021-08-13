-
Luke List shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Sam Ryder are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even for the round.
List missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to even-par for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, List's tee shot went 196 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 3 over for the round.
