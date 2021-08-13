-
Luke Donald shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Luke Donald hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 91st at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 13 under; Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Donald's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Donald had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Donald's tee shot went 209 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
