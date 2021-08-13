-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.
Glover got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Glover's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Glover's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Glover's tee shot went 153 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
