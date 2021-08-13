-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 91st at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Griffin's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.
-
-