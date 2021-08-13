-
Kyle Stanley putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Stanley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stanley finished his round tied for 106th at even par; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kyle Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kyle Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Stanley had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
