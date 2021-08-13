In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kris Ventura hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his day tied for 124th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kris Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kris Ventura to 2 over for the round.

Ventura got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ventura's 141 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 3 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Ventura's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ventura chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ventura had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ventura's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to even-par for the round.