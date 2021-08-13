-
Kramer Hickok shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok makes short birdie putt at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 138th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 1 over for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hickok's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hickok's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
