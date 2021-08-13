  • Kramer Hickok shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok makes short birdie putt at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.