Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 23rd at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Aphibarnrat had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Aphibarnrat's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
