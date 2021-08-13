  • Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hits his 108-yard wedge to 11 feet, then curls in the putt for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway's nice wedge and curled-in birdie at Wyndham

