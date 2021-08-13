-
Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Tway's nice wedge and curled-in birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hits his 108-yard wedge to 11 feet, then curls in the putt for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Tway's 105 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Tway to 1 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tway had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
